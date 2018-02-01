Ibiza ist schon immer eine Insel des Wandels, aber damit hätte wohl niemand gerechnet: Nach 18 Jahren verlässt Sven Väth mit seiner Cocoonparty das Amnesia und zieht um ins Pacha! #metamorphosis

We love sundays, but we live for mondays! Der Montag auf Ibiza ist untrennbar mit Sven Väth, seiner Cocooncrew und dem Amnesia verbunden. Zumindest bis zum Sommer 2017, denn jetzt verlässt die Partyreihe die alte Location und wird die 19te Season im Pacha bestreiten. In den letzten Jahren war Sven Väth dort immer wieder als Gast-DJ geladen und hat zum Beispiel gemeinsam mit Solomun den Club bespielt. Wir können uns die Kombination aus Cocoon, Sven Väth und Pacha auf jeden Fall sehr gut vorstellen und sind gespannt auf nähere Infos!

Hier das Statament von Cocoon zum Schritt in ein neues Ibizakapitel: „Ibiza never stops evolving and it never stops surprising. Say the same about Cocoon, the party that brought techno to the island and changed everything. This summer Cocoon will join forces with Pacha, the club that brought parties to the island and changed everything. And now…another Metamorphosis. This is a new Pacha meeting the 19th season of Cocoon and it is time to make some parties that could be nowhere else in the world but Ibiza. This really will be a new Pacha experience. Two iconic Ibiza names sharing an ethos and now a vision. This is a fusion for the future.“

Wir halten euch auf dem Laufenden, was euch bei den Cocoonpartys im Pacha erwartet – checkt einfach immer wieder unsere Ibizanews hier auf der Seite!