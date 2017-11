LF RMX 004 is in stores now. this one goes out to one of my favorite producers of the last years, Aleksi Perälä. 004 also marks my last release for this year and looking back, I am really happy about the start of the non profit platform – thanks to you all for your amazing support so far. working on all these tracks has given me a good balance between studio and touring and I can’t wait to continue next year. #lfrmx #straßenkinderevberlin

