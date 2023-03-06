Ob für den Dancefloor im Club, die ersten Indoor-Festivals in diesem Jahr oder für die Speaker daheim. Hier findet sich eine frische Selektion mitreißender Tracks von Techno über Melodic und House bis zu Synth Wave und Deep. Mit Releases auf Labels wie Watergate, KATERMUKKE, Deep Woods, Aus Music, Traum Schallplatten, Flow Music, Get Physical und Drumcode erwartet euch ein bunter Mix für fantastische Stunden zum davonfliegen.
Josh Richards – Anthurium (Flow Music)
https://soundcloud.com/egroove/premiere-josh-richards-anthurium-flow-music
Ede & Max Joni – Weine nicht Kind EP (Watergate Rec)
Pretty Pink – Born digital EP (Deep Woods)
Layton Giordani – Life Moves Fast (Drumcode)
Agatha Pher – One Way (KATERMUKKE)
Sam Ruffillo – Brooklyn Tapes Remix EP (Toytonics)
Kellerkind – Somebody EP (Get Physical)
Computerbandit – Back EP (Computerbandit Rec)
Komilev – Way To Heaven (FrauBlau)
Steve Bug – Piano FM (aus)
The MFA – My Desire (Traum)