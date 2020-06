View this post on Instagram

This photo pretty much sums up my life, Music, Sake & Technology and connects my past, present and future. MUSIC: @jeff_mills_official does it again with his new jazz fused outer-space Techno “Every Dog Has It’s Day volume 6.” Jeff was the one who introduced me to Techno as a teenager while listened to his nightly radio show “The Wizard” on Detroit’s WJLB radio. He inspired me then and continues to inspire me today in all the multi-disciplinary projects he adventurously embarks on. SAKE: 12 years ago I took my first Saké Sommelier course in Japan and learned that a cultural and deeply creative industry was in decline and needed help reconnecting to a new generation. From that day on Saké became an important part in my life and I strive to find ways to connect all the people around me to all the things I’m passionate about. The Sake in the photo is interesting as it’s also created in collaboration with another group of international Sake fans, French musicians @wearephoenix with Japanese brewery @tatenokawa.jp Delicious TECHNOLOGY: Five years ago Andy Rigby-Jones and I introduced our @playdifferently MODEL 1 analog mixer as an alternative to the other mass manufactured devices that were on the market. Uncompromising on every level, it’s been amazing to see many artists find new inspiration and performance ideas while using this beast! The “mini” version you see here, which we affectionately call “MODEL 1.2” was hand-assembled by my Dad specially for our new Sake shop @sake36_berlin – As a kid, my Dad instilled in me my curiosity of technology and my fascination of music which have both guided many of my projects and ideas and will continue to do so into the future. All of this makes me VERY VERY HAPPY. 🎹🍶💻 🙏🤗