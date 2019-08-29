Einer der wichtigsten Houseclubs der Geschichte war die Hacienda in Manchester. Dort hat sich die komplette britische Szene in den 80er und 90er Jahren entwickelt und die Jugend aus Manchester maßgeblich beeinflusst. Einer dieser Jugendlichen ist Noel Gallagher, der 1967 in Manchester geboren wurde und Anfang der 90er Jahre gemeinsam mit seinem Bruder Liam und ihrer Band Oasis durchgestartet ist.

In einem aktuellen Interview mit der britischen Zeitung „The Guardian“ hat Noel Gallagher jetzt darüber gesprochen, wie der Community-Spirit und das Gemeinschaftsgefühl der Houseszene die Musik und Texte von Oasis beeinflusst haben:

“ Acid house changed my life,” he says. “You look at the words to those songs … it’s all about unity, ‘us’, the whole communal thing. So when I started writing songs, instinctively, that’s how I did it. It was never about me, it was ‘you and me’. It was never ‘us versus them’ because there is no them! So when people go on about Oasis, they miss the point. It wasn’t about snarling and shouting and gobbing in the street. It was inclusive. That’s why so many people turned up to the gigs. And that’s why if I got up tomorrow morning and said: ‘Let’s do it’” – he clicks his fingers – “the world would change again. Because people never forget the way you made them feel.”

Obwohl die Texte also von Harmonie und Zusammenhalt geprägt sind, waren die Brüder Liam und Noel Gallagher sich nie ganz einig und haben gefühlt im Dauerstreit gelebt, was dann 2009 auch zum Ende der Band gefühlt hat. Trotzdem schön zu hören, dass unsere Szene auch andere Genres maßgeblich beeinflusst und hier der Text der ersten Oasis-Single „Supersonic“, die genau in der Hochphase der Hacienda in Manchester entstanden ist:

I need to be myself, I can’t be no one else, I’m feeling supersonic, Give me gin and tonic, You can have it all but, How much do you want it?

You make me laugh, Give me your autograph, Can I ride with you in your BMW? You can sail with me in my yellow submarine

You need to find out, No one’s gonna tell you what I’m on about, You need to find a way for what you wanna say, But before tomorrow

‚Cause my friend said he’d take you home, He sits in a corner all alone, He lives under a waterfall, Nobody can see him, Nobody can ever hear him call

You need to be yourself, You can’t be no one else, I know a girl called Elsa, She’s into Alka Seltzer, She sniffs it through a cane, On a supersonic train

And she makes me laugh, I got her autograph, She done it with a doctor on a helicopter, She’s sniffin in her tissue, Sellin‘ the Big Issue

When she finds out, No one’s gonna tell her what I’m on about, So you need to find a way for what she wants to say, But before tomorrow

‚Cause my friend said he’d take you home, He sits in a corner all alone, He lives under a waterfall, Nobody can see him, Nobody can ever hear him call