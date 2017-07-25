Come on tour with Hot Since 82! Here’s the first episode of his new short-form documentary.

Traveling the world, make people dance, experience new places. That’s what the life of Hot Since 82 is all about. Now all of you can be part of his crazy journeys around the globe. Firtst part of the documentary was shot during his gigs in Mexico in February & March 2017. Far from the usual behind-the-scenes tour diaries you all know from other artists, it’s a refreshing take on the format which allows Hot Since 82 to speak his mind on the Trump administration, the horrific incident at the BPM festival and offers some of his perspectives on life and DJing. Enjoy and become Even Deeper!

