In middle of june Barcelona nightlife will go even more wild than the other 51 weeks of the year. SONAR is in town and brings music to all locations, places and streets.

SONAR is a mixture of conference, concerts, showcases, festival, get together and the start of the electronic music summer in europe. The vast programm with talks, panels, workshops and presentations concentrates with over 150 acts on 9 stages in the concert hall and the fair grounds, the accompanying parties spread over the complete city in clubs, warehouses, roof-tops and beaches.

As always the programm of music, concerts, lectures and showcases is hard to overview and even harder to manage and impossible to attend entirely.

And as always the city will be packed and bursting at the seams to host all the music lovers, ravers and business pro`s. So if you start to look for accommodation at AirBnB today, you might get disappointed.

Here is a small and subjective selection of the SONAR highlight acts: Andy Stott, Carl Craig’s Versus Synthesizer Ensemble, Cashmere Cat, Cerrone, Clark, Craig Richards, Damian Lazarus, De La Soul, DJ Shadow, Dubfire, HVOB, Jon Hopkins (dj), Justice, Little Dragon, Marcel Dettmann & Dr Rubinstein, Marco Carola, Moderat, Nicolas Jaar, Nina Kraviz, Nosaj Thing + Daito Manabe, Robert Hood & Lyric present: Floorplan Live, Seth Troxler & Tiga (6h set), Soulwax,Star Eyes b2b Jubilee, The Black Madonna, Thundercat, the Red Bull Music Academy and Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence als key topics at the SONAR +D congress.

The official programm of SONAR runs from 15. – 17. june, first side events will start already on the 14. As usual when the music industry gathers, partys are the center of focus and the roster of labels, promoters and acts that show up all around SONAR festival is massive.

If you plan you trip to SONAR make sure you start early. Lots of tickets are selling in serveral stages (early bird, first release, etc.) and might be sold out months before the festival. Not to mention the huge buzz around guestlists and VIP treats.

So SONAR is an at least once in raver lifetime duty.

And although the world of electronic music offers a lot of big time events, most people keep coming to SONAR year after year.

Have fun and see you on the dancefloors.

And panels.

And workshops.

And concerts.

And restaurants.

And the beach.

And …

SONAR 2017

Music, Creativity & Technology

15.16.17 June 2017

Barcelona

24th edition